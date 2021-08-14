Hundreds paint the beach as hospice events return

Participants having fun in the Blackpool Colour Run

Around 900 people took part in Blackpool Colour Run on Saturday at Starr Gate Beach, and ran through seven paint stations where volunteers from local businesses were waiting to pelt

them with powdered paint, turning them a bright hue of green, pink, purple, yellow, orange and blue.

It’s the first time Trinity has been able to put on a live fundraising event since December 2019 because of the Covid pandemic, and it is expected to have raised more than £25,000

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

once all sponsorship has been collected.

Events manager, Kirsty Miller, said: “It was absolutely amazing to see so many people taking part in one of our events after such a long time. We’ve really missed seeing our incredible

supporters running, walking, dancing and doing all sorts of wonderful things to support our work in their community.

“Blackpool Colour Run, or Colour Splash as it was previously known, is certainly our most colourful event, and it was great to see so many people enjoying getting absolutely covered

in paint.

“We are so grateful to every single person who joined us on the beach at the weekend; whether they were taking part or volunteering their time so that we could make our first event

since lockdown the huge success it was.

“By taking part or helping on the day, they have helped us to be able to provide outstanding, specialist palliative and end-of-life care to all who need it across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“A huge thank you to all the local businesses who sponsored a paint station and provided volunteers.”

The paint station sponsors were Sandcastle Waterpark, Natures Aid, Beaverbrooks, Eric Wright Group and RNS publications.

The next event for Trinity Hospice is Blackpool Night Run – a 7km run under the Illuminations in support of the charity’s dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House, on

Wednesday 1 st September.