Junction Four Productions led the celebrations after answering the call for a choir to help out at the event.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park which organised the Christmas concert, said: "Everyone had a great time and the choir was fantastic in leading the singing.

"We were delighted with how many people attended and a big thankyou must go to the people of Blackpool for being so generous.

"It seemed like all roads led to Stanley Park on Sunday! Now we intend to make it an annual event."

The concert was originally due to be held at the bandstand, but had to be relocated to the Italian Gardens due to the outbreak of Avian Flu which had caused the Stanley Park lake to be cordoned off.

The Friends of Stanley Park plan to bring the popular Sunday afternoon concerts back to the bandstand from May next year.

1. Hundreds gather at Stanley Park for a festive sing-a-long in aid of Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Blue Skies Fund. Picture: Elizabeth Gomm Photo Sales

