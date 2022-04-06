Humanitarian convoy from Blackpool arrives in Poland to deliver aid to Ukrainian refugees

Members of the Communication Workers Union Humanitarian Aid charity set off on Monday at 5am, picking up more volunteers and lorries in Bedford and London before reaching the Channel Tunnel.

There they faced a 22-mile queue, so directed their route to Dover, where they boarded a ferry to France.

They then then drove an additional 1,000 miles through Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Poland before finally landing at the Caritas international hub today.

