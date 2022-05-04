Volunteers from HelpPKE (Preesall & Knott End help group) were inundated with chocolate bars large and small when they made a request for chocolate for desperate families fleeing Ukraine after the invasion by Russian forces.

The campaign by HelpPKE was also given a major helping hand by nine year old Twizz Lancaster, a pupil at Carters Charity Primary School in Preesall.

Twizz Lancaster with some of the polystyrene crates containing various bars of chocolate, donated by Over Wyre residents to the refugees from Ukraine

Twizz posted leaflets, got the message across at her school and even translated stickers on the boxes so the Ukrainians could read them at the other end.

All the collected items, including teddy bears and small clothing items knitted and crocheted by residents, were driven off to the depot of the International Aid Trust in Chorley.

From there they items were taken by van to Ukraine, via Poland.

Nattie Wright, 51, of Rossyln Avenue, Preesall, who founded HelpPKE and is one of five directors, said: “The community response from residents in Knott End, Preesall and across Over Wyre has been fantastic.

Chocolates and two cute teddy bears, packed up to go to Ukraine

"We never expected so many donations from people.

"I got the weighing scales from my bathroom at home and couldn’t believe it when it weighed in at 10 stone.

"I think people really feel for what the Ukrainians are going through and just want to do their bit ton help.

"To have a young person like Twizz show so much interest has been really impressive.

All taped up and ready to go to Ukraine

"She and her dad looked up certain words in Ukrainian on the internet, and translated the stickers!”

HelpPKE has also donated enough medical supplies, such as bandages, First Aid kits and swabs (for wounds) to fill three vans.

On the fundraising front the volunteers raised an incredible £849 in just one by taking collecting buckets out onto Knott End seafront during a minute’s silence for those who have perished in Ukraine.

The funds helped pay for many of the items bound for Ukraine.

HelpPKE was set up two years ago as a response to the Covid lockdown, with volunteers setting up a foodbank, a wellbeing group and a beach cleaning team.