'Huge demand for tickets' for Lytham Festival

Simply Red and Elbow will headline the event on Lytham Green on July 6 and 7 respectively as part of a star-studded 10-night bill between June 28 and July 10 which also includes the likes of Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran.

The extended event, intended as a one-off over such a period, comes after the usual five-day Festival had to be cancelled for two years running because of the pandemic.

The concerts, for which the final night headliner is now the only one still to be announced, will attract an anticipated 200,000 music lovers to Lytham, and Festival director Peter Taylor said: “The excitement for Lytham Festival 2022 is fantastic and we have experienced a huge demand for tickets across all days.

Simply Red will play the Festival on Wednesday, July 6

Watch this space and secure your tickets to enjoy the biggest live music experience Lytham will ever have seen!”

Lytham traders are looking forward to the bonanza the Festival will bring.

Suzanne Taylor, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, said: “What (promoters) Cuffe and Taylor are doing for Lytham is wonderful.

“They really put Lytham on the map and we hope people like what they see and want to come back and explore more.

“It’s great for business - anyone not getting direct benefit at concert time hopefully sees the results in the future from further visits which follow.”

Simply Red will be supported by Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace, while Elbow will be joined on the bill by Richard Hawley.

Details and tickets at www.lythamfestival.com

