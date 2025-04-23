How you can watch Nicolas Cage's new film The Surfer for free at various Lancashire cinemas
Escapes, supported by BFI National Lottery funding, aims to make independent film accessible to all by offering free screenings at various independent cinemas across the UK.
Following the success of previous free screenings, Escapes is excited to announce The Surfer, starring Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage, as its highly anticipated next film on offer.
When will the free viewings take place?
These preview screenings will take place on Monday, April 28 and Tuesday, April 29, before the film’s official release on Friday, May 9.
Where are the free screenings in Lancashire?
The Reel cinemas in Blackburn, Burnley, Chorley, and Morecambe are taking part in the special event, as is The Island Cinema in Lytham St Annes.
What is the film about?
Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, The Surfer tells the gripping story of a man who returns to the sun-drenched beach of his childhood, hoping to share the joy of surfing with his son.
However, his visit takes a dark turn when he is confronted and humiliated by a group of powerful locals. As tensions rise with the searing heat of the summer, he is drawn into an escalating conflict that will push him to the very edge.
Featuring an intense lead performance by Nicolas Cage, alongside Julian McMahon as the formidable antagonist, The Surfer is a psychological thriller packed with sun, surf, and suspense.
Where can I get the tickets?
Tickets for The Surfer are FREE and available for sign up now via: https://escapes.cinematik.app/
Where else is the free sceening taking place?
The full list of confirmed Escapes locations are as follows
England: Acton, Ambleside, Barnstaple, Battersea, Bethnal Green, Birmingham, Blackburn, Bodmin, Bolton, Borehamwood, Boston, Bridgwater, Bristol, Burnham On Crouch, Burnley, Bury St Edmunds, Burgess Hill, Catterick, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Coleford, Corby, Croydon, Doncaster, East Dereham, East Finchley, East Riding, Elland, Fakenham, Fareham, Farnham, Folkestone, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Hayes, Helston, Herne Bay, High Wycombe, Hull, Ilfracombe, Ipswich, King's Lynn, Kingsbridge, Leeds, London, Louth, Lytham St Annes, Mablethorpe, Malvern, Manchester, Mile End, Morecambe, New Brighton, Nottingham, Okehampton, Penrith, Plymouth, Redcar, Richmond, Rochdale, Romford, Sheffield, St Austell, St Ives, Stowmarket, Sunderland, Sutton, Tiverton, Torquay, Truro, Ulverston, Uttoxeter, Wakefield, Wellington, Weston-Super-Mare, Weymouth, Whitley Bay, Widnes, Wisbech, Woking, Woodhall Spa, Workington, Worthing, Wotton, Worksop
Wales: Aberystwyth, Barry, Brynamman, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot, Prestatyn
Scotland: Aberfeldy, Annan, Ayr, Bo'ness, Clydebank, Cumbernauld, Dumfries, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Greenock, Kirkwall, Montrose, Portree, Stirling, Thurso
Northern Ireland: Derry, Dundonald, Newry, Omagh
