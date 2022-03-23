As well as Lytham Festival, Cuffe and Taylor promote all music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall in Halifax and theatre tours across the UK.

Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 27, they are inviting sons and daughters to nominate their mums to win a year of memories, giving away more than £3,000 worth of tickets to see an abundance of Cuffe and Taylor shows over the next year.

The prize includes a pair of tickets to all 10 nights at Lytham Festival 2022,all 15 gigs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre and a night of the winner’s choice at Halifax Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Weller's date at Lytham Proms in July is among the gigs included in the prize package for the winner

A rtists performing range from Diana Ross, Duran Duran and Westlife to Christina Aguilera, a-ha, Paloma Faith and Lewis Capaldi.

In addition, winners can select a pair of tickets to all of the following shows taking place between next month and June 2023: What’s Love Got To Do With It? – UK tour; Union J – 10th Anniversary Reunion – London Palladium, May 28; Haim – Leeds Millennium Square, July 13; RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3 Tour - UK tour; Lea Salonga – Dream Again - UK tour; The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Live - UK tour; SVN – O2 Academy Islington, August 7; Freedom starring Joe McElderry - UK tour; The Barricade Boys: Bring Him Home Tour - UK tour; Carrie Hope Fletcher – An Open Book - UK tour; The Wombats – Scarborough Spa, May 26; Whitney – Queen Of The Night - UK tour; Collabro – Christmas Is Here - UK tour

All you have to do is email [email protected] saying why your mum deserves this prize.

Entry closes at midnight on Saturday March 26 and the winner will be announced on Mother’s Day.

Cuffe and Taylor Director of Theatre Touring Ben Hatton said: “Why not give your mum the ultimate treat by creating a year of memories enjoying live music and entertainment with some of the globe’s hottest stars at some of the UK’s most iconic theatres and venues?”