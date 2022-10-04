How you can help people in need wrap up warm this winter
Donations of coats and other warm clothing are being invited to keep the needy warm this winter.
Fylde efforts towards the Rotary Wrap Up Lancashire campaign to provide donated outerwear to those in need yielded some 4,000 coats and 1,000 plus other items of including hats, scarves and gloves lastyear and deposit points have been set up across the area for items this year.
Local sports clubs as well as stores and other businesses are accepting the donations, which are then taken to a storage room provided by Fylde Council.
There, they were sanitised, sorted and distributed to charities and on to hundreds of worthy recipients across the Fylde coast.
Drop-off points include Manhattan Barbers, The Well Church and Fylde Rugby Club at Ansdell; No 4 The Salon, Windmill Lodge Information Hub, Hope Church, Lytham Hall, Green Drive Golf Club and the YMCA at Lytham; The Town Hall, Booths, YMCA St Albans and The Promenade at St Annes, Wrea Green Instiute and AFC Fyldeat Wesham.