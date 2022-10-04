Rotary Lytham's Wrap Up Lancashire team

Fylde efforts towards the Rotary Wrap Up Lancashire campaign to provide donated outerwear to those in need yielded some 4,000 coats and 1,000 plus other items of including hats, scarves and gloves lastyear and deposit points have been set up across the area for items this year.

Local sports clubs as well as stores and other businesses are accepting the donations, which are then taken to a storage room provided by Fylde Council.

There, they were sanitised, sorted and distributed to charities and on to hundreds of worthy recipients across the Fylde coast.