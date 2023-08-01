How to protect animals in a heatwave?

As summer is taking hold, the UK is set to be hit with blistering heat waves of up to 40°C in August and September.

The heat waves in early June “led to heat-health alerts, water shortages and caused unprecedented deaths of fish in rivers…The Met Office also said the unusually high temperatures early on in the summer season were driven by “the background warming of the Earth’s atmosphere due to human-induced climate crisis”. (The Independent)

It’s a high risk and critical time for animals, as hot weather drastically raises the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, sunburn and skin cancer.

Photo credit: Josh Rakower, Unsplash

Therefore, it’s vital for animal caretakers to be aware of the risks posed and how to take proactive care. Especially, as “approximately 12 million UK households own a pet” (2021 (PFMA) Pet Population report), there is “approximately 92,100 farmers working in the United Kingdom as of 2022” (Statista) and involvement with horses is steadily rising across the UK, with an estimated 3 million people currently involved in horse-related activities, including ownership, riding, and other equestrian pursuits. (British Equestrian Trade Association)

Heat Protection for Animals

So, what is a heat stroke

“Heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency that can affect any animal that gets too hot. If you suspect your pet has heatstroke, start first aid and contact your vet immediately. The faster your pet is cooled down, the higher the chance they will make a full recovery.” (PDSA) If left untreated, heat stroke can lead to organ failure, brain damage, and even death.

Heat stroke in animals occurs typically above 40°C, when an animal is exposed to high environmental temperatures or prolonged physical exertion without sufficient access to shade, water, or adequate ventilation.

5 Ways to Protect Animals from Heat Stroke

Therefore the experts from Equine Premium have recommended five ways to help protect your household and farm animals alike from heat stroke:

1. Shade and fresh water: Ensure that your animals have access to a shaded area where they can retreat from the sun. Set up a cool, well-ventilated space with plenty of fresh water available at all times.

Dehydration poses the greatest risk to animals. Young and housed animals who consume dry feed only and lactating animals are at the highest risk. So you will need to plan for what to do in case water supplies are interrupted and have alternative water sources, e.g., drinking water, boreholes, collected rain water and reservoirs. (UK Gov)

Your vet can guide you on the risk of alternative water supplies and whether they need treatment. Also your local council and the RSPCA can advise in an emergency.

2. Avoid peak heat and sun hours: Limit physical activity, such as walks or play sessions, to cooler times of the day, such as early morning or evening. Avoid exercising your animals during the peak heat hours, as this can quickly lead to overheating.

3. Avoid transport in extreme weather: It can be life-threatening when animals are left in hot cars and transporting horses in hot weather. As the temperature can rise rapidly, even with the windows cracked. “Trailers and horseboxes can become very hot inside…avoid travelling your horse in these conditions and if you do have to travel ensure you have plenty of water on board and ventilate the vehicle as best you can.” (World Horse Welfare)

4. Look out for the indicators: Heat stroke can cause internal damage that may not be immediately noticable. So, familiarise yourself with the signs and symptoms of heat stroke, as well as appropriate first aid measures. Knowing how to recognise and respond to heat-related emergencies can make all the difference in protecting your animals.

5. Keep them cool: Look out for excessive panting, lethargy, or seeking cool surfaces. Place them on tiled surfaces, using damp towels or bandanas around their necks, or set up a small pool or shallow water source for them to drink from.

Sun Protection for Animals

It’s well established that we should be wearing UV protection all year, even if it’s overcast. “In the UK, the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays are the strongest between 11am and 3pm from mid-March to mid-October. During this time, the sun may be strong enough to cause damage.” (Cancer Research UK)

So, should animals wear sunscreen too?

“Animals can and do get sunburned. Sunburn is caused by ultraviolet (mainly UV-B) rays (in this case from the sun) damaging cells in exposed skin.” (Cornell University) Sunburn can cause discomfort, pain, and potential long-term damage to their skin. Therefore, it is generally recommended to take appropriate measures to protect animals from excessive sun exposure, especially during heatwaves.

Squamous cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that can affect household pets and farm animals from sun exposure, it’s more common in warmer climates, but poses a risk in the UK as heat waves rise. Squamous cell carcinoma “can often be mistaken as a minor abrasion but early treatment is vital as it can quickly destroy surrounding tissue making surgery more challenging and, in some cases, not possible.” (Blue Cross)

While animals, like humans, can benefit from sun protection, the use of sunscreen is not always recommended for them. As it depends on the specific type of animal, their breed, and their individual circumstances.

Therefore the experts from Equine Premium have curated these guidelines on sun protection for household pets and farm animals:

Household Pets

Dogs: “Dogs get cancer at roughly the same rate as humans.” (American Veterinary Medical Association) Certain breeds with thin or light-coloured fur, such as French bulldogs, Dalmatians, Boxers, Bull terriers, Chinese crested, Mexican hairless dogs are more susceptible to sunburn. You can apply a dog specific sunscreen to exposed areas like the nose, ears, and belly.

Cats: “Skin cancer in cats can take many different forms, including lesions, ulcers, scabs, warty lumps and bumps on the skin” (Blue Cross) So, if your cat has thin fur, light skin, or areas with little hair, such as the ears or nose can have sunscreen applied. Please consult with your vet first.

Smaller Pets: For pets like rabbits, guinea pigs, and birds, sunscreen is usually not necessary. However, “a high-factor sunblock cream designed for babies can be used on the rabbits ears and nose, but bear in mind that the rabbit is liable to lick this off very quickly, and is not a substitute for providing shade.” (Willows Veterinary Centre) Indoor animals should be protected from direct sunlight in extreme weather conditions, with plenty of water.

Farm animals

Farm animals with exposed, lighter or less pigmented skin, can be more susceptible to sunburn during extreme weather conditions and intense sunlight. So, here are some animals that can benefit from sunscreen.

Horses: Horses with pink skin, white markings, light-coloured or thin coats are more prone to sunburn. Horses will likely be outside during peak heat and sun hours, so it’s a high risk and critical time as the hot weather drastically raises the risk of heat stroke, sunburn and skin cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma is “the second most common type of cancer in horses.” (Royal Veterinary College) There is a genetic component, as well as other factors, but prolonged sun exposure can speed up the process. So apply sunscreen to any exposed pink areas, such as the muzzle, hairless areas (in case they have been rubbing, or have a fly bite). Depending on the type of suncream you are using, you have to apply anything from every 2h to once per day (i.e. formulation, is it waterproof).

Pigs: “Pigs at the Royal Welsh Show will wear sun cream this year as heatwave temperatures soar.” (The Independent) Certain pig breeds, especially those with lighter skin or hairless patches, can be prone to sunburn. Sunscreen can be applied to vulnerable areas like their ears, snouts, and any exposed skin.

Cows: According to the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers, “only on a vet’s advice - cattle can be given suncream if they have become sunburned.” (The Guardian) Some breeds of cattle have areas of lighter or less pigmented skin, such as white-faced breeds or those with white markings. These areas are more prone to sunburn and could benefit from sunscreen application.

Sheep and goats: Certain breeds of sheep or goats may have less pigmented skin or areas with thin fur, making them susceptible to sunburn. Sunscreen can be applied to their ears, noses, or other exposed areas. “Light-coloured animals, newly shorn sheep and other animals that are clipped can suffer from sunburn and the parts of animals that normally lack hair cover can be sunburned. The problem can be worsened because animals may be exposed to certain substances from their feed, medications such as antibiotics, and spores of certain moulds that can photo-sensitise them, making them more likely to burn; extreme sunburn and sometimes large open skin wounds can result.” (Cornell University)

Overall, it’s best to keep in mind that preventative and proactive care is essential when it comes to protecting household and farm animals from heat stroke and sunburn. Even if sunscreen is not needed, it's important to provide shade, fresh water, and a cool environment for your animals during intensely hot days.

Each animal is unique, and consulting with a vet who can assess individual needs is essential. As they can guide you on non-toxic sun protection according to breed, coat condition, and lifestyle.