How to catch veteran comic Frank Skinner's Showbiz show when it arrives in Blackpool for one night only

It’ll start at 7.30pm on Sunday, October 3.

Tickets cost £28.50.

The box office is on 01253 290190.

Comedian Frank Skinner will perform his Showbiz show in Blackpool next month

Promotional material for the show reads: "Following a sold-out five-week run at the West End’s Garrick Theatre, comedy legend Frank Skinner is adding extra dates to his latest UK tour and bringing his critically acclaimed stand-up show Showbiz to The Grand Theatre for one night only.

"Prior to his west end triumph, the last twelve months have seen Frank Skinner perform sold-out runs at London’s Leicester Square Theatre, the Edinburgh fringe, and a 45-date national UK tour, making Showbiz the must-see comedy event of the year."

Tickets can also be booked online here.