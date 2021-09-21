How to catch veteran comic Frank Skinner's Showbiz show when it arrives in Blackpool for one night only
Comic Frank Skinner’s tour of his stand-up show Showbiz will head to the Grand Theatre for one night only.
It’ll start at 7.30pm on Sunday, October 3.
Tickets cost £28.50.
The box office is on 01253 290190.
Promotional material for the show reads: "Following a sold-out five-week run at the West End’s Garrick Theatre, comedy legend Frank Skinner is adding extra dates to his latest UK tour and bringing his critically acclaimed stand-up show Showbiz to The Grand Theatre for one night only.
"Prior to his west end triumph, the last twelve months have seen Frank Skinner perform sold-out runs at London’s Leicester Square Theatre, the Edinburgh fringe, and a 45-date national UK tour, making Showbiz the must-see comedy event of the year."
Tickets can also be booked online here.
