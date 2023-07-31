The industrial dispute has now been ongoing for more than 12 months, with union leaders clashing with train operators over pay and conditions.

Union leaders say the companies are not prepared to offer a reasonable deal which would put an end to the strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport union) has just staged its latest protest, with 20,000 members striking on July 20, 22 and 29.

Industrial action is planned by ASLEF rail workers in August

Now ASLEF ( The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) has announced an overtime ban on 15 train operators on several dates in August.

How do the different unions affect things?

RMT represents members from across different sectors of the rail industry - including guards station staff – meaning there is widespread disruption when they go on strike.

ASLEF represents drivers, so when they go on strike it affect the service because there are no drivers.

RMT workers (pictured) took industrial action in late July. ASLEF workers are now taking action in August.

When will ASLEF members take action?

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASLEF members at 16 rail operators will not be taking full strike action – instead they are refusing to work overtime, which will still affect rail services.

The action will take place on the following days:

Monday 31 July

Tuesday 1 August

Wednesday 2 August

Thursday 3 August

Friday 4 August

Saturday 5 August

Monday 7 August

Tuesday 8 August

Wednesday 9 August

Thursday 10 August

Friday 11 August

Saturday 12 August

How will the North West be affected?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the companies below run services directly involving Blackpool and Preston stations, but if travellers are taking journeys to other parts of the country, they may be affected.

All the companies advice travellers to check with their websites before they leave.

Northern Rail runs services from Blackpool North including trains to and from Liverpool Lime Street via Wigan North Western and Manchester Airport via Manchester Piccadilly.

All these services call in at Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern says there is the action is planned for July 31 to August 5 August and will affect some services.

Travelers are advised to check their journey and further services with other train operators, before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avanti West Coast, whose services includes trains between Blackpool North and London, plans to run its normal timetable during the action.

But customers are advised to check before they travel as individual routes may be affected in different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If travellers booked tickets for days affected, before the industrial action was announced, they can claim a full fee-free refund from where they bought the tickets.

CrossCountry said a small number of services may be subject to late-notice cancellation or amendment during the period of industrial action, with routes involving the Midlands, the West Country and London.

East Midlands Railway says the network will be affected by the ASLEF action, advising passengers to check before they travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GTR the UK's biggest railway franchise which runs Gatwick Express, among others, says it will run reduced from 31 July, with peak time trains expected to be busier than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Western Railway will run a slimmed down service with some cancellations a possibility.

Transpennine Express says it expects to be affected by the ASLEF overtime ban from 31 July and that services may be cancelled without notice.