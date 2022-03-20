The resort’s gleaming new conference centre at the Winter Gardens complex played host to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Cabinet for the two-day gathering.

Whilst the Prime Minister was inside, tackling questions about fracking on the Fylde coast, struggling families and the war in Ukraine, marchers were outside with banners and placards.

There were anti-frackers, NHS protesters against the Health and Care Bill, union campaigners and students keen to highlight concerns over the rising cost of living and the price of cutbacks.

Some were there to make a strong point about the 800 P&O staff who have just lost their jobs.

There was even a morris dancing troupe with a political message.

It created quite the spectacle – and brought Blackpool back under the national gaze.

