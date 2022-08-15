Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thatched House Golf Society raised approximately £30,000 for Trinity Hospice and Brian House at its annual golf tournament at the Breck Road club on Saturday.

Now in its third year, the event saw 44 teams of golfers dressed to the nines as various musical legends, from Michael Jackson to Madonna, Prince, The Beatles, and The Village People straight from the YMCA.

Organiser Megan Valentine-Lynden said: “It was a crazy day. Obviously the weather was a big help this year; so many people turned out. We had 44 teams in total, everyone came in fancy dress – some people in leather, which you can imagine in the heat, but everybody stuck it out.

The Thatched House Golf Club's charity day

“Me and my dad plan and organise it every year, and it's always quite a challenge and takes a lot of effort getting business on board, but in the end it’s always worth it.

“We had the village people, we had Michael Jackson, Prince, the Beach Boys, The Beatles, Madonna. My dad's team were the Bay City Rollers.

"Everybody knows somebody who has needed to use Trinity Hospice and Brian House. They need to raise so much money, and so everybody is generous. The day before the event, someone donated £5,000. We had a lot of big donors.”

Her dad and co-organiser Sean Lynden said: “I think it was absolutely superb. we had the weather on our side, everyone made an effort dressing up. live bands and music. and most important we raised over £29,000

“We're gobsmacked. Its the most we’ve ever raised.

"The first year we raised £16,000, last year we raised £25,000. We raised £10,000 at a Christmas Ball, so in three years we’ve raised £80,000, which we are very proud of.