How digital side hustles are helping skilled workers earn extra money

The side hustle phenomenon has developed a variety of different job roles that can be filled by anyone with the right skill set, from marketing and design to more physical roles like gardening.

Workers in the digital sector in particular are making use of the opportunity to earn extra money in this fast-paced, ever-changing sector with a side hustle role.

What is a Digital Side Hustle?

A digital side hustle is a way for professionals to earn a secondary source of income by filling an online job role. Global internet use has meant that more job opportunities than ever before are available for workers to fill a role remotely. With digital platforms and technology, workers can fulfil tasks from the comfort of their own homes or anywhere with an internet connection.

There is a great variety of different job roles that fit under the bracket of Digital Side Hustles. A side hustle expert at OddsMonkey provided these examples:

Freelancing

There are a number of platforms online that skilled professionals can use to earn a secondary income in their free time. Websites like Fiverr and Upwork offer the chance to utilise skills in writing, graphic design, programming and more for companies online. This could include working for start-up organisations without the money to hire a full-time skilled worker or larger companies looking to manage increasing responsibilities!

There are lots of advantages to working on a freelance basis alongside the convenience and money to be made in digital side hustle roles. Working as a freelancer provides lots of flexibility, with the individual able to decide which jobs they accept to fit their free time and any other responsibilities. Freelancing allows workers to set their own rates and workload, build a reputation, and further develop their skills whilst earning money in their free time.

Blogging/ Vlogging

Creative individuals looking for a way to make money in their free time or perhaps pursuing something they have more of a passion for could start Blogging or Vlogging online. Though this pursuit is often considered a hobby, there are many ways in which bloggers or vloggers can monetise their content and make a digital side hustle out of it! Money can be made by a blog or vlog (video blog) through advertisement revenue, affiliate marketing or sponsored content!

To start with, a successful blogging or vlogging side hustle needs to establish a specific topic or niche that showcases the users' passion and knowledge. This could mean creating content on travel, fitness, finance and more, through which the blog site posts or videos feature advertisements, products or companies the audience may like. Individuals looking to increase their effectiveness and audience could look into SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) or other marketing strategies to help their content reach the greatest audience.

Online Tutoring

Anyone with sufficient knowledge of a specific topic could find individuals online looking to pay for tutoring. This could involve helping students improve their understanding of a specific topic such as History, Science, Maths, English or more specific College or University course subjects. Along with providing the potential to earn extra income, tutoring online can prove a rewarding side hustle for the tutor and student.

There are a number of specialist tutoring platforms online that individuals can use to find potential students looking to share their knowledge. Tutors could also use social media to promote their services, with the internet providing a global marketplace for tutors to offer their expertise and impact on a student's learning experience.

Digital Side Hustle Generation

The examples given here show just some of the ways in which skilled workers are able to capitalise on their talent and earn a second income in their free time. Internet access and hosting provider Fasthosts claims that 44% of Brits utilise side hustles to supplement their main source of income. They have reported that 76% of Generation Z (born between the late 1990s and early 2000s) in the UK work on a side hustle in their free time.