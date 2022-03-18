The survey by pet supplies specialist Kennel Store conducted Freedom of Information requests for every local district throughout the UK regarding dog fouling fines over the last five years.

Of the 246 councils which took part, Barnsley was the worst with a total of 445 fines issued since 2017, while of the Lancashire councils, Burnley came in third with 366.

Wyre’s 11th place came with a total of 113 fines, Blackpool issued 46 and Fylde 11. A total of 55 councils around the country, including Leeds, Salford and the City of London issued no fines at all.

The survey covers fines issued by councils over the last five years for dog fouling

Neil Hutchinson from Kennel Store said, “We’ve conducted the study because we know that the biggest annoyance regarding dogs in the UK is dog fouling.

"The UK is a nation of dog lovers, and with data reporting that there are an estimated 12.9 million dogs across Britain, there’s no denying that we are a country of canine companions.

"But when it comes to walking your dog, Kennel Store wanted to see which councils in the UK are the most vigilant for fining people for their dogs defecating on the pavements.

“Dog fouling is illegal in the UK and the law states that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse, and could result in dog walkers being penalised.

"Not only this, but it is extremely dangerous as contact with dog excrement can cause toxocariasis – a nasty infection that can lead to dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures.

“When investigating fine procedures in each district council, we discovered some councils do not implement fines, and alternatively they offer education as to why not picking up dog excrement is dangerous and the importance of keeping our streets clean.”