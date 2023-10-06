Scientists who satellite-tagged a tuna followed it 300 miles up the motorway to Lancashire - after it was picked up by a tourist.

Researchers at the University of Exeter had tagged the Atlantic bluefin tuna off Plymouth in Devon a few weeks ago as part of a research project.But the tag safely detached itself from the fish - and later signalled researchers that it had washed up on Whitsand Bay in Cornwall.When the PhD students went to collect it, however, they were unable to find the tag for more than two days, so checked its GPS location beacon – and found it was on its way to up the M5 towards Birmingham.

The university team quickly launched an appeal to recover it and after making three appeals on local radio stations, the device was eventually recovered, after Lancashire man Brian Shuttleworth heard a broadcast while driving on the M55.Brian and his wife Ruth had been on holiday in Cornwall, had spotted the tag among some seaweed while walking on the beach and taken it home.

The couple attempted to call the phone number on the device, but that failed due to a poor mobile phone signal and Brian decided to take it home with him.

The tag - pictured with a pen for scale.

After completing their long drive back to Chorley, Brian was distracted from calling the number after he discovered that his house had been infested with mice, and the couple are now staying at Ribby Hall Village, at Wrea Green, where Brian also works, while that is dealt with.On the day of the couple’s return from Cornwall, the researchers had tracked Brian all the way, even on his way to his mother's house in Preston for the night, and a shopping trip the next morning.

After that, the couple were driving to Ribby Hall and Ruth heard the end of a BBC Radio Lancashire evening segment on the missing tag.

At that point, Brian called in and the device has since been returned to Plymouth via mail - with researchers tracking its journey home the whole way.

Brian, 62, who has worked on the maintenance team at Ribby Hall for 19 years, said: "We caught the tail end of the story about the tracker on the BBC and it just escalated from there.

Brian Shuttleworth, who found a tag on a beach has caused a chase all round the country

"We had been holidaying in Cornwall, and we'd gone down onto the beach and were just having a walk along the sands."The tide had started to come in, and I saw the tag in among a load of seaweed.''I recognised what it looked like, detangled it and put it in my pocket with every intention to ring the phone number in tiny writing on it."Unfortunately, the mobile signal down there is not very good. So I thought 'when I get home I'll ring it up and organise for sending it back'.

"But then we got distracted and it was only pure chance we heard about it on the radio but I’m just glad we were able to get it back to them.”Dr Lucy Hawkes, one of the leaders of the tuna-tagging project, said: “These tags collect very detailed information, but they only transmit their location – to get the rest of the data, we have to recover the tags.“They are designed to fall off the tuna after about six days, and obviously we can’t control where the tuna go, so the tags can be hard to recover.“We have deployed 20 to 30 tags over five years and recovered eight so far. The tags are incredibly useful for our work, so I wasn’t ready to give up on this one.''We assumed someone had picked the tag off the beach and driven home from their holiday.''

Brian had stopped for a break on the journey back from Cornwall at a service station close to Birmingham, a location the tag revealed to the university team.

