Braving the tumultuous weather and death-defying heights, 30-year-old Alan Stewart will take to the clouds this Sunday at the Black Knights Parachute Centre in Lancaster.

The landscape gardener who lives close to Indie's parents Danielle and Danny and has two kids - Kaya, 7 and two-year-old Oliver, said: "Me and my girlfriend know Indie's parents.

"My reason for doing it is we can't help but sympathise with them. If I can help them in anyway I will do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indie with her parents Danielle and Danny and big sister Tallulah.

He added: "I have never skydived before, and I am nervous, although I pretend not to be. It was a 30th birthday gift and I thought it would be a good opportunity to use it as fundraiser, so I asked and they agreed."

Alan will also undertake the three peaks challenge later this year.

Described as "bright and beautiful", Indie, who was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain, days before starting Duke Street Nursery last November with her friends, has suffered hair loss, exhaustion and trouble eating due chemotherapy treatment.

Indie Thomas.

She has also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.

Family and friends of Indie will undertake a nine hour, 26 mile sponsored walk from Blackpool seafront to Chorley next month (Saturday, 26 March) and have set up a In it with Indie video.

Speaking on the video, Indie's mother Danielle said: "Thank you everybody who has been involved in the making of it.

"It means so much to us to know that you are all behind our girl."

A sponsored walk from Blackpool seafront will take place on Saturday, March 26.