House prices in Blackpool; the 9 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes
Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.
So which parts of Blackpool have the most affordable homes?
These figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.
