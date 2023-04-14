News you can trust since 1873
House prices in Blackpool; the 10 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Blackpool can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the town, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Figures show that nationally, property prices are continuing to rise and that is reflected in what is happening in Blackpool.

Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

So which parts of Blackpool have the most expensive homes?

The areas highlighted may seem obvious to people who know Blackpool – but there are still some surprises.

Take a look – and see if the figures match expectations.

Norbreck and Bispham, where the median house price is £162,250

Norbreck and Bispham, where the median house price is £162,250

Norbreck and Bispham, where the median house price is £162,250

South Shore, Blackpool. Median house prices £155,000

South Shore, Blackpool. Median house prices £155,000

South Shore, Blackpool. Median house prices £155,000

Common Edge, Blackpool. Median house price £155,000

Common Edge, Blackpool. Median house price £155,000

Common Edge, Blackpool. Median house price £155,000

Squires Gate, Blackpool. Median house price £155,000

Squires Gate, Blackpool. Median house price £155,000

Squires Gate, Blackpool. Median house price £155,000

