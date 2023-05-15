If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this flat in Blackpool could be your most cost-effective option.

Listed on the property website Rightmove, this one bedroom flat is already fully furnished and has the option of being ready to trade as a holiday let.

Housed in a well-maintained building in the heart of Blackpool, the former Vance House Holiday Flats establishment, it is estimated that this stand-alone flat could bring in an income of around £12,500 per year, almost paying for itself in just two years.

However, it also carries the option of being a residential flat for the buyer.

There are a number of amenities which can be found close by to the property which include supermarkets, restaurants and multiple local businesses.

Located off the north end of Central Drive, close to the National Holidays depot, transport links are good as it close to motorway link road Yeadon Way, near to Blackpool’s famous tramway and bus stops and within walking distance of Blackpool North station.

The property goes up for online auction this Thursday (May 18).

Property Summary

Location: 9, Vance Road, Vance House, Flat 4, Blackpool, FY14QD

Price: £27,000

Agent: Let Property Sales & Management, Glasgow

Find out more about it on the estate agent’s website.

1 . 1. The front The one bedroom flat is in a well maintained building on Vance Road, Blackpool, in the former Vance House holidays flats establishment Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2 . 1. The front door to the flat 1. The front door to Flat 4 Photo: Third party Photo Sales

3 . 3. The lounge A view of the lounge, showing the ruby-coloured arm chairs Photo: Third party Photo Sales

4 . 4. Another view of the lounge An alternative view of the lounge, showing the doorway into the bedroom. Photo: Third party Photo Sales