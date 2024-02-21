Listed on the property website Rightmove, via auction through Pattinson Estate Agents, this one-bedroom self-contained permanent flat for sale is in good order throughout and is very competitively-priced.
Indeed, today’s buyer would be hard-pressed to find a property cheaper – especially on in this condition.
It is located on Singleton Street, off Chapel Street in central Blackpool.
The flat itself – no 25- is situated on the third floor of Naventis Court, which is a modern low-rise development with lift access to all floors.
There are 27 residential flats within this block.
This is ideal for buy to let Investment or a first-time buyer or holiday home.
The flat comes with its own dedicated parking spot and viewing is highly recommended
Property Summary
Location: Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AX
Price: £35,000
Agent: Pattinson Estate Agents (Auction), Wallsend.
The online auction continues until Monday, March 11.
Find out more about it on the estate agent’s website at www.pattinson.co.uk