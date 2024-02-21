News you can trust since 1873
House prices in Blackpool: inside one of the cheapest flats on the market right now in Blackpool for £35k

If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this flat in Blackpool is certainly a cost-effective option.
By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Feb 2024, 18:06 GMT

Listed on the property website Rightmove, via auction through Pattinson Estate Agents, this one-bedroom self-contained permanent flat for sale is in good order throughout and is very competitively-priced.

Indeed, today’s buyer would be hard-pressed to find a property cheaper – especially on in this condition.

It is located on Singleton Street, off Chapel Street in central Blackpool.

The flat itself – no 25- is situated on the third floor of Naventis Court, which is a modern low-rise development with lift access to all floors.

There are 27 residential flats within this block.

This is ideal for buy to let Investment or a first-time buyer or holiday home.

The flat comes with its own dedicated parking spot and viewing is highly recommended

Property Summary

Location: Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AX

Price: £35,000

Agent: Pattinson Estate Agents (Auction), Wallsend.

The online auction continues until Monday, March 11.

Find out more about it on the estate agent’s website at www.pattinson.co.uk

External view of Naventis Court, Blackpool

1. Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool

External view of Naventis Court, Blackpool Photo: Pattinson Estate Agents

The kitchen of flat 25

2. Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool

The kitchen of flat 25 Photo: Pattinson Estate Agents

Anoher view of the kitchen at flat 25

3. Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool

Anoher view of the kitchen at flat 25 Photo: Pattinson Estate Agents

Yet another view of the spacious kitchen

4. Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool

Yet another view of the spacious kitchen Photo: Pattinson Estate Agents

Entrance hall to flat 25

5. Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool

Entrance hall to flat 25 Photo: Pattinson Esstate Agents

The bedroom at flat 25

6. Flat 25, Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool

The bedroom at flat 25 Photo: Pattinson Estate Agents

