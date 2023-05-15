News you can trust since 1873
House prices in Blackpool: inside cheapest flat on the market right now in Blackpool for £27k

If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this flat in Blackpool could be your most cost-effective option.

By Richard Hunt
Published 15th May 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:57 BST

Listed on the property website Rightmove, this one bedroom flat is already fully furnished and has the option of being ready to trade as a holiday let.

Housed in a well-maintained building in the heart of Blackpool, the former Vance House Holiday Flats establishment, it is estimated that this stand-alone flat could bring in an income of around £12,500 per year, almost paying for itself in just two years.

However, it also carries the option of being a residential flat for the buyer.

There are a number of amenities which can be found close by to the property which include supermarkets, restaurants and multiple local businesses.

Located off the north end of Central Drive, close to the National Holidays depot, transport links are good as it close to motorway link road Yeadon Way, near to Blackpool’s famous tramway and bus stops and within walking distance of Blackpool North station.

The property goes up for online auction this Thursday (May 18).

Property Summary

Location: 9, Vance Road, Vance House, Flat 4, Blackpool, FY14QD

Price: £27,000

Agent: Let Property Sales & Management, Glasgow

Find out more about it on the estate agent’s website.







