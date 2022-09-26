House of the Dragon: Lancashire teenager Leo Ashton stars in hit HBO Game of Thrones prequel as young Aemond Targaryan - here's when and where you can watch
Lancashire teenager Leo Ashton is starring in hit HBO Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.
Leo, from Chorley, stars as the young Prince Aemond Targaryen, a dragon-rider member of House Targaryen in the TV adaptation.
It’s far from Leo’s debut as an actor as despite only just turning 14, he has acted in Red Rose, which is currently on BBC iPlayer, The Bay, Deep Water, Doctors and Mike Leigh film Peterloo. He’s starred alongside many famous names including Anna Friel, Morven Christie and Maxine Peake.
The former Parklands High School student, who is now home-educated to accommodate his filming commitments, is following in the acting footsteps of his mum Melanie Ash, who now runs Lancashire acting school Meladrama.
After news broke of his latest starring role, Leo has been posting updates on Instagram. In his latest he said: “Been working hard in TV to make a future for myself for a while now. Was a dream to get to @WBSleavesdon (Warner Bros studios in Leavesdon) filming last year. Always wanted to play James Bond since I was like three, Yea mum let me watch James Bond as a toddler .. So blame her if I’m a pyscho in @houseofthedragonhbo.”
Following the premiere he posted: “Dreams do come true, thanks to my amazing agents and my coaches… Mostly my friend Miguel for trusting me with such a magnificent dragon! Best night ever.”
His mum Mel posted proudly ahead of his first appearance, moving the times of acting classes “so we can all get home in time (especially me) to see our very own Leo Ashton’s very first appearance in House of Dragon... So proud of you Leo x”
In the House of the Dragon, Leo’s character Prince Aemond Targaryen was the second son – third of four children - of King Viserys I Targaryen by his second wife, Queen Alicent Hightower, and the younger brother of King Aegon II Targaryen. The older version of the character is played by Ewan Mitchell, who played Osferth aka “Baby Monk” in Netflix show The Last Kingdom.
House of the Dragon is made by HBO and in the UK you’ll need a Sky or Now TV subscription. Leo’s first appearance will be streamed on Monday September 26, 2022, at 9pm.