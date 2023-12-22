Horses get dressed up for Christmas ride around Cleveleys
Look out for a group of horseriders who will be dressing up for a special Christmas Eve ride.
Young riders from College Farm will be taking a festive trot around their local area, in Cleveleys.
Look out for the horses, who will be wearing Christmas outfits as they ride around the streets - setting off from their stables on Rossall Road at around 2pm.
Pupils from the riding school will spread festive cheer as they pass through Ringway, North Drive, and Northumberland Avenue on horseback.
They will also be riding along Amounderness Way on the 45 minute route.
The riders will be collecting money for Dementia Awareness.