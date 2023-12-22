News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Horses get dressed up for Christmas ride around Cleveleys

Look out for a group of horseriders who will be dressing up for a special Christmas Eve ride.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
 Comment
horses go for festive ridehorses go for festive ride
horses go for festive ride

Young riders from College Farm will be taking a festive trot around their local area, in Cleveleys.

Look out for the horses, who will be wearing Christmas outfits as they ride around the streets - setting off from their stables on Rossall Road at around 2pm.

children go for a festive horseride. children go for a festive horseride.
children go for a festive horseride.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pupils from the riding school will spread festive cheer as they pass through Ringway, North Drive, and Northumberland Avenue on horseback.

They will also be riding along Amounderness Way on the 45 minute route.

The riders will be collecting money for Dementia Awareness.

Related topics:DementiaAnimals