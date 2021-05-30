Horns beep and lights flash in Paw Patrol convoy for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds

The convoy travelled from the Mazuma Stadium (Morecambe Football Club) down the A589 to Heysham Road, then all along the promenade to Happy Mount Park.

Hundreds of people lined the promenade to witness the convoy go slowly past, children waved flags and had Paw Patrol toys, and a Paw Patrol mascot was out greeting people.

From lorries, trucks, tractors, horse and trap and ordinary cars, the convoy made it's way along the promenade with horns beeping loudly and people clapping.

George's Paw Patrol convoy.

The vehicles were decorated with Paw Patrol characters which were George's favourite, some had soft toys and stickers, other's simply 'RIP George' in green letters.

Everything was silent bar the loud beeping of the horns and people clapping.

People revved their engines as well as beeping their horns.

The convoy took more than eight minutes to pass the Battery, in which time over 100 vehicles had gone past.

The moving tribute to George was unlike anything Morecambe had ever seen, or possibly will see again.

George's family said: "We would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support. This convoy would have been a dream come true for George. Don't take life for granted and cherish every moment. Rest in peace, our little angel."

