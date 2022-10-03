An estimated crowd of up to 6,000 turned out to take in all the action as some 40 riders competed in 32 races on a specially-prepared oval track just north of St Annes pier on Sunday, October 2.

Organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club, in conjunction with Fylde Council, the event featured solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests, with some of the most talented motorcycle riders in the country competing for titles.

It made for plenty of exhilerating action and officials of Cheshire Grasstrack Club hope it will be back after declaring themselves well satisfied with how the day had gone.

"We’ll be talking to Fylde Council about coming back for sure – it was a great first time for us at St Annes and a regular beach event is the long-term objective,” said Cheshire Grasstrack Club treasurer Paul Taylor.

"It has been about 40 years since there was anything similar in the North West and St Annes beach is an ideal venue, with so much space and perfectly flat.

"We usually race on grass but we wanted to try something different and Fylde Council were really helpful. We got in touch with the sports governing body and wanted to give the event championship status to attract the best riders.

The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters brought thrills and spills galore to St Annes beach.

"They came in from all over the country and it was great to see so many people enjoying the action. The ground was wetter than we had hoped, with a storm a day or so before and at one stage we actually thought we might have to call it off, but the day itself was lovely and the turnout was really encouraging.”

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of FyldeCouncil’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “It was a delight to see so many people enjoying the Fylde ACU British Sand Masters event in the beautiful autumnal sun on Sunday.

“Some real talent was showcased, and spectators were kept firmly on their toes watching the participants’ impressive skills on the beach.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in the organisation of this fantastic event, and hope that we can look to facilitate more of these events in the future”.

The spectators at the Fylde ACU British Sand Masters included many with cameras focused firmly on the action.

Coun Gavin Harrison, who serves on Fylde and St Annes Town Councils, is vice-chairman of Fylde’s tourism and leisure committee and immediate past town mayor of St Annes, helped present the prizes on the day and said he was delighted with the success of the event.

"It was all very professionally organised and to see so many people enjoying what was a great afternoon’s entertainment was wonderful,” said Coun Harrison.

"The beach is a great asset for St Annes and made for big events. To attract so many people to town is marvellous. Hopefully, they enjoyed themselves in our shops, cafes and restaurants and will be keen to come back again.”