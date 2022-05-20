Honour guard of guide dogs stand at funeral of former Blackpool Victoria Hospital CEO

Mr Wildish, who served as the hospital’s CEO in the 1980s and 90s, died on May 3 following a two month battle with cancer. His funeral took place at St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham yesterday.
1. A leading member of the Guide Dogs charity
Mr Wildish served for 33 years as the secretary of the Fylde branch of the Guide Dogs charity, and helped train 28 guide dog puppies. Over the years, he raised around £30,000 for the charity, which provides guide dogs, mobility aids and support to blind and partially sighted people in the UK.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Guide dogs pay tribute to dedicated volunteer
People affected by Mr Wildish's decades-long charitable efforts gathered at the church with an honour guard of guide dogs.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. A life in the NHS
Mr Wildish was appointed CEO of the Vic in 1986 after graduating from an NHS traineeship in Oxford and finding work in hospitals all over Britain, including Glasgow, Newcastle, Darlington, Cambridge, Portsmouth, and Enfield. In 1989, following the death of his 10-year-old son David, he raised £250,000 for much-needed equipment in the hospital’s ITU and children’s wards with the help of his wife, Brenda.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. "He treated everyone equally"
Mrs Wildish said said: “He treated everyone equally and gave them the same respect whether that member of staff was a newly employed porter, an experienced consultant or visiting Health Minister.
"He was most proud of having instigated his staff being given the right of reply when unfavourable letters appear in the local newspaper. Staff appreciate being able to share their unpleasant experiences at the hands of some members of the public and being able to bring some accurate context to any complaint."
Photo: Daniel Martino