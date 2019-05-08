Homeless housing project’s new base in Blackpool town centre

A Blackpool charity dedicated to finding accommodation for the homeless has itself found a new home.

The Blackpool Community Homeless Project has relocated from Church Street to Talbot Road, opposite Home Bargains.

Blackpool Community Homeless Project have moved to premises on Talbot Road. Shop manager Terry Dugmore-Shaw and project manager and founder Kevin Long.

The community campaign, led by 46-year-old Kevin Long, aims to fast-track vulnerable homeless people into much-needed flats and bedsits - and has already rehomed nine people since it started up on November after a one year break.

It moved home to Talbot Road last month - but Kevin (inset) said some local people still didn’t know the project had relocated.

He said: “We have moved from Church Street to the premises now on Talbot Road. The move came about because we are increasingly helping more people and we needed bigger premises, because we were getting more offers of furniture and other donations we didn’t have the space for in that small corner shop.

“Now we have more space, and hopefully it will increase the income and in the long term get more people into housing.

“We are only a small organisation and I consider rehoming nine people in five months a great success.

“The more people we get people to support us, people to help us, the more people donate items to the shop, and in turn the more we can go out there and get homeless people off the streets.

“Since we have moved to the new premises more customers have come to the door because we are in the town centre.

“Still, some people don’t know we have moved so it’s really important more people know where we are here.”

Do you want to help the Blackpool Community Homeless Project? Visit the shop on Talbot Road or call Kevin at the shop on (01253) 546492 during working hours.