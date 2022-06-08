Town mayor Karen Harrison and deputy Cheryl Little will be working closely with Home-Start to organise a schedule of specific charitable events to help raise funds for the charity, which started in St Annes and now covers the whole of the Fylde coast area, offering volunteer and expert support to help families with young children through their challenging times.

Home-Start is also be the named charity for any donations that arise from collections at the larger official events organised by the Town Council, such as the recent Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in Ashton Gardens, the Music Festival at he same venue on August 27 to 29 and the Christmas Lights Switch On on November 26 as well as the ongoing 22 -week ‘Sounds In The Square’ performances.

Coun Harrison said: “Home-Start’s vision is to shape a country where all children have the best possible start in life.

St Annes town mayor Karen Harrison (centre left) and deputy mayor Cheryl Little (centre right) with Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre chief executive Pat Naylor (left) and the charity's corporate and community fundraising manager Dona Kirkham.

"They want to make sure that no parent or family feels alone in the critical task of raising children. Across the UK-wide federation of Home-Starts, their focus is on building compassionate communities of support for families, parents, and children - because childhood can’t wait.”

Pat Naylor, Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre’s chief executive, said: ”We are absolutely delighted that Coun Harrison and Coun Little have chosen Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre as the Mayoral charity of the year 2022 - 2023.

"It looks to be a super year with lots of events, it will certainly raise the profile of the charity and also raise much needed funds.

"It costs around £1,500 for us to support a family for a year, currently we are supporting 120 families, so every penny counts.

“Being a parent has never been easy. It can be lonely, frustrating, heartbreaking and overwhelming. Life-changing events can happen to anyone.

"That is why Home-Start is ready to support families through their toughest times. Every Home-Start Volunteer is trained to help them work alongside families to overcome the challenges they are facing. We work with parents to build on their strengths and give people the support that they tell us that they need.”