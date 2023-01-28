Holocaust Memorial Day held at St Annes Synagogue
St Annes Hebrew Congregation has commemorated those lost in the Second World War Holocaust atrocity at the first in-person Holocaust Memorial Day Service there in three years.
Held yesterday at the synagogue on Orchard Road, this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day theme was Ordinary People and involved several Fylde coast schools.
Founder of the Northern Holocaust Education Group Leah Burman – a second generation survivor of the Holocaust, with both her parents having been born in Poland, was the guest speaker The theme this year is Ordinary People.