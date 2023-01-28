News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Holocaust Memorial Day held at St Annes Synagogue

St Annes Hebrew Congregation has commemorated those lost in the Second World War Holocaust atrocity at the first in-person Holocaust Memorial Day Service there in three years.

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago

Held yesterday at the synagogue on Orchard Road, this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day theme was Ordinary People and involved several Fylde coast schools.

Founder of the Northern Holocaust Education Group Leah Burman – a second generation survivor of the Holocaust, with both her parents having been born in Poland, was the guest speaker The theme this year is Ordinary People.

1. Holocaust Memorial Day at St Annes Synagogue

The service was held at St Annes Hebrew Congregation on Orchard Road

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Holocaust Memorial Day at St Annes Synagogue

The Holocaust Memorial Day was held on Friday

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Holocaust Memorial Day at St Annes Synagogue

Addressing those in attendance

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Holocaust Memorial Day at St Annes Synagogue

Paying their respects

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
FyldePoland