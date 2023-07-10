Watch our video interview and tour of a converted army Lynx helicopter you can staycation in at Ream Hills Holiday Park.

First there was camping, then there was glamping, then there were pods, domes, converted vans and busses – but a helicopter? Surely not!

Well if you fancy some unique accommodation for a night, a weekend or longer – believe it or not you can stay in a helicopter at Ream Hills Holiday Park, in the heart of the Lancashire countryside.

The helicopter – a Westland Lynx XZ676, which belonged to the British Army and has flown in places such as Kosovo and the Gulf War, has been tastefully converted into cosy yet comfortable and modern accommodation.

It comfortably sleeps two adults in a specially designed double bunk in the rear tail, with a pull out sofa bed for two children in the main compartment. There is a small sink area with a kettle, microwave and mini fridge.

Attached to the helicopter there is a private decking with seating to enjoy al fresco drinks and dining.

Ream Hills Assistant Manager Christina Payne said: “We’ve had the helicopter since 2016 and it is very popular, particular with dads and their children. But we get couples and families staying too. And we get quite a lot of YouTubers taking an interest in the helicopter.”

Site owner Chris Threlfall, who runs the park with his daughter Katie Lewin, snapped up the out of service helicopter in 2016 and decided it would take pride of place at the park, alongside luxury lodges, glamping pods and geodesic domes on the water’s edge.

Christina added: “We’ve got a lot of different types of accommodation here but nothing quite as unique as the helicopter.”

Ream Hills Holiday Park is in Mythop Road, Weeton, and you can visit their website here for prices and to book a stay.

The helicopter costs £190 per night to stay in but there are discounts available if you wish to stay longer.

