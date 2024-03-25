People gathered at Staining Village Hall on Sunday to celebrate Holi, known as the festival of colours.
Here are 21 great pictures from the celebrations:
1. Holi celebrations at Staining Village Hall
Millions of people are celebrating Holi, known as the festival of colours, at home and abroad.
2. Holi celebrations at Staining Village Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
People gather in crowds to pelt each other with perfumed, coloured powder called gulal. They'll also use water pistols and water balloons to make the powder stick.
3. Holi celebrations at Staining Village Hall
The festival celebrates the beginning of spring and the victory of good over evil.
4. Holi celebrations at Staining Village Hall
The origins of the festival can be found in various legends in Hindu mythology, one of which tells the story of a demon, Holika, and her brother, King Hiranyakashipu.
5. Holi celebrations at Staining Village Hall
The King Hiranyakashipu believed that everyone should worship him as a god but his son, Prahlada, refused to do so, opting to worship the Hindu god Vishnu instead.
6. Holi celebrations at Staining Village Hall
The king and his sister Holika plotted to kill Prahlada and lured him onto a pyre in an attempt to burn him to death. However, Prahlada survived and Holika perished in the flames instead.
