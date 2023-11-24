News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Ho Ho Ho – 22 pictures of readers’ wonderfully decorated Christmas trees with candy canes and reindeers

With Christmas just around the corner (31 sleeps) we asked our readers to send in their glorious trees taking pride of place in their homes.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT

While some families were keen to kick off festivities early, some went for a simple fir in the corner of their living room, others have gone the whole hog, with Christmas ornaments, Santa, reindeers and candy canes.

Take a look at some of our readers’ fabulously decorated trees.

It's a firm yes from Laurie Suddaby

1. Readers' decorated Christmas trees

It's a firm yes from Laurie Suddaby Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Kay Allen's masterpiece

2. Readers' decorated Christmas trees

Kay Allen's masterpiece Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Aimee Curley says she put hers up with the help of her little boy

3. Readers' decorated Christmas trees

Aimee Curley says she put hers up with the help of her little boy Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
John Thomas has also put his tree up

4. Readers' decorated Christmas trees

John Thomas has also put his tree up Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
As has Mandy Jayne Stanstelli

5. Readers' decorated Christmas trees

As has Mandy Jayne Stanstelli Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in Cassandra Jukes' home

6. Readers' decorated Christmas trees

It's beginning to look like Christmas in Cassandra Jukes' home Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page