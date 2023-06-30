Fleetwood Old Boys Band has been a mainstay of community events in the town and further afield since it formed in 1986.

With their smart red tops, its members have played and marched at gatherings like Fleetwood Carnival, Fleetwood Festival of Transport (Tram Sunday) and the town’s Remembrance Day ceremonies year after year – aside from the Covid lockdowns.

The Old Boys, with their bugles, side drums an bell lyres, have even represented Fleetwood at events as far afield as Leyland and Whitehaven.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band at the Remembrance Day parade in Fleetwood in 2022

But for the first time in their long history, the Old Boys were unable to join the parade at this year’s Fleetwood Carnival because they simply didn’t have enough members.

It was a sad occasion for the band and the town.

In theory it could mean the potential end of the line for the Old Boys, but they aren’t going down without a fight!

They are welcoming new members to their ranks – and will even offer free lessons to those who can’t play.

Who are the Old Boys?

Fleetwood Old Boys Band was originally formed by former members of the award-winning Fleetwood Sea Cadets Band of the 1960s, an impressive ensemble who won a string of national awards over several years.

When a Sea Cadets reunion was staged in 1986, it led to those former Sae Cadet band members getting together to form the Old Boys Band.

The band’s aim was to support local groups, organisations and individuals by providing a marching or musical display.

Since then they have held good on their pledge, although they began to accept members who weren’t in the Sea Cadets, as well as women players too.

Today all are welcome to join.

What they say

Veteran member, Dave Southwell, 73, was the first non-Sea Cadet member to join the band more than 30 years ago.

He has come through a string of health problems recently and uses a wheelchair, but that in no way stops him from performing and he now plays the cymbals.

He said: “Our membership is drastically down and that’s why we had to miss the Carnival – in the past we had 12 buglers and now we have three.

"We don’t want to pack it in, though, so we are inviting people to come down and give it a go.

"We rehearse once a week but only for an hour-and-half, so the meetings don’t take all night.

"If any new members can’t play, we’ll teach them for free on any of the main instruments we play.

"Being in this band is incredibly rewarding – being there to support community event is a great feeling.”

How to get involved

The Old Boys meet at Fleetwood Conservative Club, 17 Lowther Road, every Wednesday night for regular band practice from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining can simply show up on the night at the beginners session at 7pm or phone Dave Southwell on 0782 4179600.