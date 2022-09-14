High Sheriff of Lancashire hands out awards to Coastwatch lifesavers at Fleetwood
Volunteers who help to keep people safe along the coast of Fleetwood and Rossall have received awards from the High Sheriff of Lancashire.
The High Sheriff, Martin Ainscough, presented five and ten year certificates of service to members of Fleetwood’s National Coastwatch Institution, based at the Rossall Point Watch Tower.
It was a learning experience for the High Sheriff, who told the volunteers his knowledge of the group’s work before his visit was limited - but he was keen to learn more about their endeavours.
The Coastwatch (NCI) volunteers work closely with their RNLI and Coastguard colleagues, scanning the sea and the shores of Rossall and Fleetwood every day of the year, on a rota basis.
Of the 20 incidents this year in which the Costgwatch volunteers raised the alarm, two of them were potentially life-saving.
Martyn Cripps, station manager of NCI Fleetwood, said: “We are effectively the eyes and ears of the Coastguards.
"Many times, because of our experience with the local tides, we are able to spot someone about to get into potential difficulties before it happens.
“We try and prevent that from happening but we are ready to help if it does.
"Our first action is to contact the Coastguards base at Anglesey and they will then decide what course of action to take – they’ll often bring the RNLI in to assist.”
In August a woman walking on Fleetwood beach found herself chest deep in water and was in real trouble before the inshore lifeboat reached her.
However, a keen-eyed Coastwatch volunteer had already spotted her before the tide rushed in, allowing the inshore crew to get to her in time.
There are currently 50 Coastwatch volunteers operating from the Fleetwood station.
Martyn added: “We don’t do this for certificates or individual praise but when you get a five or ten year certificate from someone like the High Sheriff, you do get a nice warm feeling thyat your efforts are recognised!”
Meanwhile, the Coastwatch station will be open to the public this Saturday and Sunday (September 17/18) as part of the Heritage Open Days initiative, with visits from 10 am until 4 pm, with a short 15-minute break around 2pm, to allow for a change of shift for the Watchkeepers.