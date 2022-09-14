The High Sheriff, Martin Ainscough, presented five and ten year certificates of service to members of Fleetwood’s National Coastwatch Institution, based at the Rossall Point Watch Tower.

It was a learning experience for the High Sheriff, who told the volunteers his knowledge of the group’s work before his visit was limited - but he was keen to learn more about their endeavours.

FLEETWOOD - 13-09-22 The High Sheriff of Lancashire Martin Ainscough takes a look aroud Rossall Point Watch Tower and learns about the National Coastwatch Institution before presenting certificates for service awards to volunteers.

The Coastwatch (NCI) volunteers work closely with their RNLI and Coastguard colleagues, scanning the sea and the shores of Rossall and Fleetwood every day of the year, on a rota basis.

Of the 20 incidents this year in which the Costgwatch volunteers raised the alarm, two of them were potentially life-saving.

Martyn Cripps, station manager of NCI Fleetwood, said: “We are effectively the eyes and ears of the Coastguards.

"Many times, because of our experience with the local tides, we are able to spot someone about to get into potential difficulties before it happens.

The High Sheriff of Lancashire Martin Ainscough with National Coastwatch Institution volunteers. From left, Paul Midgley, the High Sheriff of Lancashire Martin Ainscough, station manager Martyn Cripps and Alan Knowler.

“We try and prevent that from happening but we are ready to help if it does.

"Our first action is to contact the Coastguards base at Anglesey and they will then decide what course of action to take – they’ll often bring the RNLI in to assist.”

In August a woman walking on Fleetwood beach found herself chest deep in water and was in real trouble before the inshore lifeboat reached her.

However, a keen-eyed Coastwatch volunteer had already spotted her before the tide rushed in, allowing the inshore crew to get to her in time.

The High Sheriff of Lancashire Martin Ainscough takes a look at the telescope at Rossall Point Watch Tower and learns about the National Coastwatch Institution before presenting certificates for service awards to volunteers.

There are currently 50 Coastwatch volunteers operating from the Fleetwood station.

Martyn added: “We don’t do this for certificates or individual praise but when you get a five or ten year certificate from someone like the High Sheriff, you do get a nice warm feeling thyat your efforts are recognised!”