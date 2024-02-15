Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music fans have started logging in to pre-order their tickets to see Shania Twain and Rag'N'Bone Man at Lytham Festival.

Anyone who has registered with CuffeandTaylor.com can access presales, but people are being warned to 'keep trying' as 'demand is extremely high'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on the Lytham Festival facebook reads: "Log in to your account at Head to the artist page to access tickets: https://bit.ly/4bGGWji You will have to be quick!!!"

Shania Twain is the final headline act confirmed for Lytham Festival

Global superstar Shania Twain announced as fifth and final headliner for Lytham Festival.

The best-selling female country pop artist of all time Shania Twain is the fifth and final headliner to be revealed for Lytham Festival 2024.

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner will head to the North West's largest music festival on Thursday, July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be supported by triple BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winner Rag'n'Bone Man.

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: "We have a complete line up and I am delighted. Shania Twain is the Queen of country music.

"She is a global icon and we cannot wait to welcome her to TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival.

"This will be an amazing night and announcing her as our fifth headliner is the icing on the cake for the summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shania remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time with her hits including Any Man of Mine, That Don't Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

How can I order tickets for Lytham Festival?

Missed the pre-sale? Individual tickets for Shania Twain go on sale at 9am Friday, February 16.