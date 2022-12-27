Heyhouses-M55 link road: how work is coming along after a first full year on site

After years of waiting for the ‘missing link’ between Ansdell and Peel, work finally got under way in the summer of 2021, being funded thanks to contributions from or managed through the Department for Transport, Highways England, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership’s Getting Building Fund, Lancashire County Council, Fylde Council, and secured from development.

The road will considerably ease the journey from Lytham and St Annes to the motorway network as it links the Whitehills roundabout, close to the M55 and where work began, to Heyhouses Lane and Blackpool Road at Cypress Point, Ansdell.

Project manager Phil Whalley said: "We have now finished the earthworks and drainage to the southern end of the site, including the new roundabout.

M55 Heyhouses link road project manager Phil Whalley at the site.

"Although not visible, the road construction in large areas extends three metres deep to remove the soft peat layers and provide drainage to the new road foundation. The new surface water drainage network in that area has also been completed. This is a two-part system with ditches to convey surface water run- off from the adjacent fields as well as providing additional habitat for wildlife.

"Separate swales have been constructed to manage surface water from the new road. This water will be treated to remove silt, fuels and oils before being discharged into the existing watercourses at a controlled rate. This ensures the water quality is not adversely affected by the new road and the attenuation makes sure the existing drainage network does not become overloaded at times of high rainfall. This is much better than the old road which had no such environmental controls.

"We are already seeing an improvement in the area as the land adjacent to the road is not flooded as it was last year.

A contractor's vehicle on the M55 Heyhouses link road site between Peel and Ansdell.

"Where the soft underlying materials could not be removed, we have temporarily weighted the ground with stone for around 3 months at a time to get the ground to settle and prevent as far as possible any further movement once the road has been built. We have recorded settlements typically in the range of 50 to 110mm.

"The majority of this work is now complete are we are now concentrating on completing the earthworks to form the new road foundation, verges, drainage features and structures.

"This is evident at the northern end of the scheme where the new road embankment has been formed and a new large concrete attenuation tank has been constructed. Again, this structure will form part of the network to manage water quality and prevent the new road overloading the existing drains. When the work is complete these features will not be visible as they will be buried under landscaped areas.

"The project is not just aimed at delivering a new road for vehicles. The original roads will be retained to provide a segregated facility for pedestrians and cyclists, and additional bridleways are being constructed to connect into the existing public rights of way. We're also installing two new signalised crossings to help everyone cross the road safely

Project manager Phil Whalley with colleagues at the M55 Heyhouses link road site.

"Following completion of the earthworks contract, work on the road, pavement and landscaping will follow on.

"We are planning to begin this around March once the worst of the winter weather has passed, which should allow good progress to be made with the intention that the new road will be opened to traffic at the end of 2023."

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The link road will make a real difference to travel in this area, and I'm pleased that the first phase of the project to prepare the ground for the new road is progressing well and on schedule.

"It's clear from the amount of work that has taken place over the past year how crucial the drainage is to ensure the new road can be constructed, and function well, with the difficult ground conditions we have here in Fylde.

The M55 Heyhouses link road will substantially improve journey times between Lytham and St Annes and the motorway network.

"I'm looking forward to being able to see the road really take shape as we start to construct the surface and the pavements in the spring, and will be keeping my fingers crossed that the weather over the winter and throughout the next year stays in our favour."

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: "We have recently seen how severe the disruption to road users can be when the Queensway route to St Annes is inaccessible due to roadworks, and further plans to construct an additional road as part of the improvements to the Enterprise Zone, while a key feature of this welcome project, are likely to exacerbate this issue for a time.

"The creation of the new much-needed link road will benefit visitors, residents and commuters immensely, and Fylde Council have invested £2m in partnership with other government bodies to achieve this as we keenly understand how important the scheme is for Fylde. I believe I speak for all our residents when I say I am eager to see it reach completion."

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “The new motorway link is vital for Fylde and for residents and businesses in St Annes.

“I fought hard to secure the funding and to get this scheme approved and I am pleased to see the new road taking shape.

“It has not been an easy task, but the teams on the ground are doing fantastic work.

“I look forward to seeing the new road completed and know what a difference it will make to our local communities.

“Alongside the A585 bypass at Singleton and the Preston West Distributor, serving Warton, Freckleton and Lytham, it is part of an investment of more than £300m in Fylde’s motorway links.