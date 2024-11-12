Here's why Paddy McGuiness was emotional in Lancashire today and yesterday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness has had an emotional two days in Lancashire.

Paddy McGuinness greets the crowds in Preston's Moor Park after completing the first leg of his Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Bolton born TV star Paddy McGuinness today completed day two of his ‘Radio 2’s Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge for BBC Children in Need’ which will see him cycling an immense 300 miles in total from Wrexham AFC to Glasgow on a Raleigh Chopper.

Yesterday, the 51-year-old travelled 66.4miles from Wrexham, through Merseyside up to Preston’s Moor Park - where Radio 2 in the Park was held in the Summer.

Chatting to fellow Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley about Day 1, Paddy said,“It’s been tough going, I’m not going to deny it, today Jo, but there’s been that many people out, honestly it’s really blown me away how many people came out because when you’re doing your training on your tod you don’t think anyone’s bothered about it, but today it’s just been absolutely amazing.”

“The best thing today was all the primary schools came out showing pictures and they all had masks on and what have you, masks of me which was a bit weird but lovely! What was the highlight was seeing kids, you know, we were coming up into Preston half seven at night and they’re all dressed as Pudsey, I’m on about three, four year olds, it was so cute. So we’ve got through today, I didn’t think I would, I can’t even believe I’ve done 60 odd miles I’ve never done anything like that before, but I’ll rest up tonight.”

Earlier today, the Radio Radio 2 presenter - who claims that Bolton will always be Lancashire - set off from Preston’s Moor Park on an epic 68 miles journey whilch saw him travel down Blackpool Promenade, through Lancashire, crossing the River Wyre, passing Lancaster Castle, into Cumbria where late tonight he will finish Day 2 in Kendal.

Before setting off from Moor Park this morning, Paddy spoke to Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 Breakfast Show about how he felt when he got to his room in Preston last night.

Paddy said :“I realised, it dawned on me, because I’ve got a blister on my right bum cheek, which isn’t the best, but it really dawned on me I feel really lucky, actually like I’ve dropped the lottery because when I set off yesterday, with the first 30 miles, I don’t think there was a bit where there wasn’t somebody on the road, and that’s 30 miles! And then it started getting dark, it went into the night and people were still lining the streets, and I just thought, who gets a chance to do this and you’ve got the added bonus of raising money for Children in Need at the same time. So I feel really lucky, really privileged and my legs are still working so all good Zoe.”

Talking about the route ahead of him, Paddy added: “When I get to Kendal, I hope somebody’s got me some mint cake!”

Paddy caught cycling down Blackpool Promenade. | National World

How much money has Paddy raised so far?

This morning Zoe Ball told Paddy the total amount raised so far is £205,073.

We haven’t received the total yet for the end of the second day.

You can donate to the appeal here.

If you want to cheer Paddy on, you can also track his location using this tool.