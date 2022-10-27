On Friday October 28, Fleetwood Market has starring appearances from alien visitors, Bumblebeeand Optimus Prime as the Transformers take over.

For the first time ever, these huge, interactive bots will take centre stage at the Market between 11am and 3pm, meeting and greeting all visitors and providing some photo opportunities in this spectacular, free takeover event.

There’s plenty more spooktastic fun with an exciting Halloween Trail across the whole Market with a free Halloween treat for everyone taking part. Visitors can also enjoy the free Pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts workshops in the Main Hall between 9.30am and 4pm.

Fleetwood market hall

All activities are completely free, and visitors looking to shop can to find bargain buys from the diverse stalls, with plenty of delicious food to choose from at one of the award-winning food stalls too.