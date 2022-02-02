Here's when beach sports are coming back to St Annes

Following the success of the inaugural Beach Fun Day last September, Global Beach Sports have organised a full weekend of sports, music, and family fun for Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27.

The two-day festival, funded in part by the Fylde Council ARG Events Support Scheme, will see the return of the popular BMX display from September’s event, while there will be the opportunity to participate in a host of sports and games.

Global Beach Sports is working with partners both national and local, including Fylde Rugby Community Foundation and Fylde Coast Futsal Club, to bring rugby, football, netball, volleyball, and softball onto the sands with coaching and competition, all situated within AirParx inflatable pitches.

Tug o' war fun at the beach sports event held in St Annes last September

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council's tourism and leisure committee, said: “On behalf of Fylde Council, I am delighted to welcome back the Global Beach Sports team, and we are extremely pleased to be able to host this two-day event.

"There will be something for everyone to take part in, no matter your level of fitness or familiarity, and we anticipate another weekend of family fun to remember.”

Jason Harborow, chief executive of Global 13, said: “We are really looking forward to staging the next Global Beach Sports event on St Annes Beach.

Beach sports for all ages will be on offer over two days.

"Last September’s event was a great success, with lots of people of all ages attending and participating, and the next event promises to be even bigger with more sports and activities over two days for the whole family.”

