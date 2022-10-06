Independent chain Well Pharmacy is returning for a second year with its mobile vaccination centre as part of efforts to to protect the nation from the flu virus this winter, and to offer those who qualify a Covid-19 booster.

The specially designed flu bus will be on Blackpool Pleasure beach until Saturday October 8, making flu jab services accessible to the local community and reduce health inequalities. There is no need to book online, residents can simply walk-in.

The flu bus is a fully functioning mobile health clinic. Two pharmacists will be available on site to administer 200 jabs per day. They will also be offering other routine healthcare services, such as blood pressure checks.

The Wells Pharmacy flu bus is visiting Blackpool Pleasure Beach

It follows on from the biggest NHS flu programme roll out in history in 2021. Last year, more than four in five (83.20%) of people aged 65 and over in England received their flu vaccine.

Ifti Khan, Pharmacy Superintendent from Well Pharmacy, said: “The very high level of flu cases in Australia, and the surge in Covid-19 is a good indicator on what the UK can expect, and I would urge everyone who can to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated. “

Well Pharmacy offers free flu jabs to those eligible on behalf of the NHS, for those who are not eligible for a free NHS flu jab Well offers the flu vaccination service for £15.