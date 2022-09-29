Here's what's happening with the M6 roadworks between Lancaster and Preston this weekend if you're planning on travelling
Ongoing repair work on two bridges on the M6 between Lancaster and Preston will continue this weekend.
As reported last week, previously scheduled full closures will not take place, after National Highways was forced to rethink its plans after a weekend of misery for motorists caught in up to 12 hours of delays at the Lancaster junction earlier this month.
The M6 work is taking place to remove and replace the existing road surface and waterproofing system on two bridges which carry the motorway.
The new schedule of works will be carried out using lane closures for four weeks starting on Sunday October 2, which will ensure the motorway remains open during the daytime.
What do the National Highways plans mean?
*Overnight closure of the M6 southbound on Saturday October 1 (9pm-5am) to enable the installation of traffic management systems.
*From Sunday October 2, for four weeks, the M6 southbound (J33-32) will have permanent daytime lane closures (with speed restrictions) with two narrow lanes remaining open during the day.
*During the same period, overnight restrictions (typically 9pm to 5am) will be in place throughout, which will result in the closure of the M6 southbound carriageway (J33-32).
*A fully signed diversion route will be in place using the A6 from M6 J33 before rejoining the motorway network at M55 (J1).
*Additional lane closures on the northbound carriageway (typically 9pm-5am) will also be in place for the duration of these works.
The works will require four weeks for completion. However, these may need to be extended if affected by inclement weather.