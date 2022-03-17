In what is traditionally regarded as a peak season for outbreaks, Blackpool Council has confirmed cases are increasing and most nurseries and schools across the Fylde coast and beyond are encountering them – and ensuring the youngsters involved are kept away for the required period to avoid infection.

Many say that it is no greater for the time of year than was the case before Covid brought two years of very little mixing, but advice is on hand for anyone concerned or wants to know know more.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “Chickenpox is a viral disease which is endemic – that means almost everybody will catch it sometime. It is caught by person to person contact with an active case.

Spots appear between one and three weeks after the infection and can be accompanied by a high temperature

“One of the consequences of the lessening of restrictions around Covid19 is that we are all now mixing more, and common infectious diseases such as chickenpox are spreading again in the community.

“In Blackpool, as in the rest of the country, we are seeing an increase in cases with outbreaks reported in some childhood settings.

“As it is not a notifiable disease, we don’t have exact figures, however cases are increasing. It is common in children, but can also occur in adults.

“A typical presentation is first a crop of small spots, which then change to blisters, followed by scabs. These can be very itchy. They can be accompanied, before or after, with a high temperature, general aches and pains, and in children a loss of appetite.

"Spots appear between one and three weeks after the infection. Treatment is aimed at dealing with the symptoms.

"Make sure children drink enough – ice lollies may help, treat temperature with paracetamol and try cooling creams from the pharmacy. In younger children you may have to resort to cutting their nails or putting socks on their hands.

“Cases are infectious until the scabs appear, usually around f days and should stay away from school or work until then.

"The newborn, the pregnant and those who have problems with immunity are at particular risk and should avoid contact, and if they are in contact or think they may have it should seek medical advice.

"Most cases will not need further medical treatment, but if you are concerned about a child being ill or dehydrated, contact 111 or your GP.”

Claire Leeds, owner of the Kinder House nursery in St Annes, said: “We’ve got a few cases at the moment, maybe more than we might expect at this time of year, as October is usually the time we see it most.

"It’s bound to happen, with more mixing now and siblings catching it and passing it on. We ensure those infected don’t come in for the requisite time.”

A spokesman for Tree Tops Nursery in North Shore: “I’d say it was just an average year, certainly compared to 2019 and before that. I think it’s being noticed more after the lockdown restrictions and that people are looking out more for other illnesses.”