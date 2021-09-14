Here's the chance to get involved in sports on St Annes beach

The free event hosted by beach sports specialists Global Sports in conjunction with Fylde Council will run from 10am to 4pm just south of the pier.

Sports will include beach rugby and touch rugby, beach football, beach netball and even cheerleading and all ages are welcome.

A BMX stunt show will feature three times during the day, the first at 11am and dancing will also be a feature of the day.

Beach rugby will be among the sports featured

Most of the children’s events will take place in the morning, with the adults to follow from 1pm.

A spokesman for Global Beach Sports said: “We have developed a fun-filled, light-hearted, and memorable day packed with unique sports events, guest speakers and live entertainment.

“The aim is to promote health and fitness through fun sport activities, introducing students and local clubs to beach sports.

"After a tough year for sport, this would be a great way to celebrate and create lasting memories. We look forward to seeing you there.”

