Here is where drivers can now charge up their electric cars in Lytham and St Annes

The devices in the Pleasant Street and station car parks in Lytham and the Wood Street and North Promenade car parks in St Annes, have been installed by Fylde Council, working with partners EB Charging and alongside five neighbouring authorities as part of the Lancaster Consortium headed by Lancaster City Council.

The scheme – supported by funding from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles - comprises 50kW DC ‘rapid’ chargers capable of delivering up to 175 miles of range in an hour’s charge. Specially-marked bays and signage have also been installed next to the charge points.

The charging points were installed with funding specifically aimed at encouraging taxis to convert to electric, with the charging points giving confidence to taxi drivers that they will be able to recharge while on duty.

The charging points are suitably marked within the car parks.

While currently there aren’t many electric taxis in operation in the area, the charging points will be available for everyone to use until the taxi demand increases.

The charging points will then be limited to licensed taxis only with prior notification given.

Coun Roger Small, chair of Fylde Council’s Operational Management Committee, said: “This is a fantastic step forward in reducing emissions in the borough and encouraging the use of electric vehicles.

“Having provisions for charging will hopefully give taxi drivers, residents and visitors the confidence to drive electric vehicles knowing that the option of a rapid charge, should they need it, is available.

I look forward to many more steps in this direction to a greener borough.”

Alex Calnan, managing Director of EB Charging, said: “Fylde Borough Council have made a significant commitment to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality across the region, and we are delighted to partner with the Council on their journey. Increasing the availability of rapid charging infrastructure in public spaces, close to other transport hubs, makes driving an EV a realistic and convenient option for local people and business fleets.”