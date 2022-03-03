Here are the trio of charities which will benefit from the Fylde mayor's ball
Fylde’s mayoral ball will take place at The Villa, Wrea Green on Saturday, March 26.
Proceeds from the event will go towards Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood’s three mayoral charities – The Linden Centre at Trinity Hospice, Fylde Woman’s Aid and Kirkham and Wesham Club Day.
The mayor’s ball is traditionally the grand finale event of a mayoral year and this will be the first to be held in Fylde since 2019, when Peter Collins was first citizen.
His successor Coun Angela Jacques serves as mayor for two years but the ball was unable to take place because of the pandemic.
Coun Silverwood, who is a Kirkham representative on the council, has held several fund-raising events during her year of office, including afternoon teas with notable authors and a 60s night at Kirkham Community Centre, and has been delighted at the reaction.
Ticket details are available from mayor’s secretary Joanne Collins on (01253) 658505.