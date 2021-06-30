Helping to keep Garstang tidier

Organisers Town Couns Elizabeth Webster and Alan Pearson hope it will become a regular event.

Equipment was supplied by Wyre Council and local youngsters and two other town Councillors Roger Brooks and Mike Halford joined the team.

Coun Webster said: “Everyone enjoyed helping keep our town looking tip top with many residents asking about the next litter picking event.”

The Garstang litter pickers

Mayor Alec Allan congratulated all those involved at the recent Town Council meeting and said: “Well done to all involved.”

The town has also been given a floral boost with new planters on Church Street and Parkhill Road, funded through Wyre Council and installed with the help of the volunteer Garstang Bloomers from the town’s gardening group.

Meanwhile the Town Council has started to plan a series of celebration events 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Coun Jonny Leech will be working with community groups.

* Anyone wishing to join the next litter picks should contact [email protected]