Help with bills available for Fylde residents via £500m support fund

The £500m national support fund is aimed at helping residents with essentials over the winter and the financial aid is being distributed via local authorities.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “We are delighted to be able to facilitate the payment of these grants to those most in need during the long winter months.

“There are many people who struggle to make ends meet and these payments are essential in them being able to feed their families and stay warm this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund is aimed at providing the vulnerable with help paying household bills

The grant will be distributed through small payments to support vulnerable households meet daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.

The money will primarily be used to support households in the most need with food, energy and water bills, but can also be used to support households with wider essential costs such as boiler service/repair and the purchase of equipment including fridges and freeze.

The funding is available until the end of March and details are at www.fylde.gov.uk

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.