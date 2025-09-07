Help us in our fight to keep extension, says Eating Inn Steakhouse over planning battle

A Blackpool restaurant is appealing for support in its bid to keep its conservatory after planners deemed that the structure would have to come down.

A Blackpool restaurant is appealing for support in its bid to keep its conservatory after planners deemed that the structure would have to come down.

Last year, planners at Blackpool Council turned down a bid by the Eating Inn Steakhouse to keep its glazed extension, saying it conflicted with policies designed to protect the character of the Promenade.

The popular restaurant, in South Shore, had hoped its revised application would be accepted by town hall planners who had already refused a previous scheme for the venue.

he Eating Inn showing the glazed dining area

The retrospective application for the development, which was built to enable the business to continue trading during Covid, said improvements had been made to the glazed dining area including creating a more solid roof.

But the scheme was refused by the council using delegated powers which means it did not have to go before members of the Planning Committee.

A year on, the resturant is still desperately trying to keep the structure, stating that its removal would have a devastating effect on the business.

In an online petition, it says that the conservatory not only provides a welcoming space but helps to provide jobs and boosts the local economy.

it states: “This conservatory is not just a structure - it is a vital part of our community and local economy.

"Without the conservatory, The Eating Inn estimates that up to 50% of staff could lose their jobs, harming hardworking local families.

"The extra seating allows the restaurant to welcome more customers, supporting local tourism and trade.

"Visitors and locals alike enjoy the safe, sheltered outdoor dining space, especially important in a seaside town like Blackpool.

“We respectfully ask Blackpool Council to grant an exception or compromise that allows The Eating Inn to keep the conservatory in place. The removal will cause unnecessary harm to staff, customers and the town’s visitor appeal.”

A report last year by the council’s planning officer said the extension represented 'piecemeal development' and "would project significantly beyond the established building line formed by the rest of the properties in the row. "

The report added: "This significant projection would not only make the property appear out of place amongst the neighbouring properties in the terrace but also has a detrimental impact on strategic views along the Promenade and seafront.

"It is not considered that changing the materials of the roofing mitigates this impact, as a shift from transparent to solid materials would increase visual impact."

Planners also said that approving the scheme would have made it more difficult for the council to resist similar piecemeal development in future along the seafront.

The application on behalf of the Eating Inn, which is located on the Promenade between Waterloo Road and Rawcliffe Street, had said the aim was to provide "a high quality improvement to an existing building frontage."

Now the Eating inn is asking supporters to sign the petition to “urge Blackpool Council to let The Eating Inn keep its outdoor conservatory”.

The petition can be found here: here