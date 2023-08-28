A teenage boy from Thornton has suffered a heart attack while on holiday in Majorca with his parents.

Jack Caine, 13, was out walking when he fell to the ground suffering a cardiac arrest.

The teen is now in an intensive care unit at the Son Espasse Hospital in the Spanish resort with his parents Michelle Thornton and Antony Caine by his bedside.

His lungs are not strong enough for him to breath on his own

The family who describe themselves as 'hanging on by a thread' now face a battle to bring their son home after their travel insurance claim was declined on the basis of Jack having a pre-existing heart murmur.

Jack's heartbroken mum told the Gazette that his heart being bigger than a normal person’s has never caused him any issues until now.

She said: “We flew out to Majorca on August 11 and on the Saturday for our first full day Jack was in the pool with no problems.

"We had some lunch and then we all went for a walk and Jack just slumped to the ground. Luckily people rushed from all over to help.

"Since he was a baby he has always had an uneven heart rhythm and has had check ups at Alder Hey Children's Hospital supervision.

"His heart has never worked a normal way but it has never stopped him doing anything. He is your typical teenager, a chatterbox and a big softie who is a massive Leeds United fan.”

While his medical bills are covered, it will cost around £30,000 to fly Jack home and so his dad has set up a Go Fund Me page in a desperate bid for help.

Michelle said: “We tried taking him off the ventilator last Friday but failed as his lungs are still not strong enough.

"He needs physiotherapy for this to happen but this takes time. We are meeting with doctors later today to see what else can be done.